Elliotte Friedman might be known these days as arguably the top news-breaker in the NHL, but it isn’t without putting in quite a bit of effort.

Friedman, who has worked for Sportsnet since Rogers acquired the NHL rights in 2014, has established himself as one of a small circle of go-to insiders in hockey.

But while it might seem like a dream job to many, Friedman recently revealed he isn’t exactly leaving himself too much time to dream these days.

As per an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast earlier this week, Friedman exposed that he’s averaging “over 17” hours of screen time on his phone per day with the NHL trade deadline set for Friday.

“This time of year, it’s crazy, you don’t really get a lot of sleep,” Friedman said.

He added that he remembers turning his phone off in January 2010, and missed a pair of major trades that brought Dion Phaneuf and Jean-Sebastian Giguere to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I don’t think I turned my phone off for almost a decade after that,” Friedman said.

And while linking up again with podcast host Paul Bissonnette in an appearance on Wednesday’s TNT broadcast, Friedman was once again ribbed for his absurdly high screen time.

They ended Friedman's interview with "There's nothing else on your phone, right?" Friedman said no, but he had to make calls. Then Paul Bissonnette said "Whatever you're making, it's not enough, buddy. 17 hours a day. They're going to have to donate your brain to science." pic.twitter.com/ZmAcMx13ho — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2024

“Whatever you’re making, it’s not enough, buddy. Seventeen hours a day. They’re going to have to donate your brain to science,” Bissonnette said.

But while more than three-quarters of the day might seem like a lot, he’s still a little behind who might be the world record holder: NBA insider Shams Charania, who revealed last summer during free agency that he was averaging around 19 hours per day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shams Charania (@shamsnba)

In any case, the NHL trade deadline is set for noon PT/3 pm ET on Friday. We can only hope Friedman can get some rest when it’s all said and done.