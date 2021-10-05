Elias Pettersson drops hype video and Canucks fans are pumped

Nobody knows how to hype up Vancouver hockey fans quite like Elias Pettersson.

The Canucks star participated in full practice with his teammates for the first time this morning, fresh off of signing a new three-year contract extension.

Pettersson won’t be in the lineup tonight against the Seattle Kraken, as he and Quinn Hughes will likely play in Vancouver’s final two preseason games on Thursday and Saturday.

Hughes, who just signed a six-year contract, took to Instagram yesterday, saying that he’s “pumped to be back.”

“We’re just getting started,” Hughes added.

Pettersson took a different approach, dropping professionally-produced hype video with a music track, featuring past highlights, fans, and views from Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elias Pettersson (@_eliaspettersson)

Canucks fans? Well, they are hyped.

The regular season starts in eight days.