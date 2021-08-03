7 places you can buy an electric scooter in Vancouver

If you’ve been out and about in Vancouver, you’ve most likely seen someone whipping around on an electric scooter.

These small and easy-to-store forms of transportation are gaining popularity, and earlier this summer, the City of Vancouver green lit personally-owned e-scooters for cruising along protected bike lanes and minor streets.

We’ve found seven stores for you to check out selling electric scooters.

Don’t forget your helmet!

Description: Eevee’s is a relatively new store you can find in Chinatown. Two friends launched the shop in 2020 and it carries e-scooters, e-skateboards, onewheels and accessories.

Where: 230 East Pender Street, Vancouver

When: Monday to Saturday 11am-1pm, and Sunday 12pm-5pm

Website: eevees.com

Description: Urban Machina is turning five this year. The shop sells electric scooters, parts, and accessories.

Where: 229-1868 Glen Drive, Vancouver

When: You’re asked to call or email the store before heading there. Monday to Friday 11am-5pm

Website: urbanmachina.com

Description: The country’s classic hardware store that carries almost everything you need for your home also sells electric scooters, with prices starting as low as $259.99.

Where: 2290 Cambie Street, Vancouver

When: Monday to Sunday 9am-9pm

Website: canadiantire.ca

Description: Another Canadian department store selling appliances for your home, also has e-scooters. With several London Drugs locations in Vancouver, you may want to reach out to the one closest to you to check out inventory.

Where: See website for location closest to you.

When: See website for location closest to you.

Website: londondrugs.com

Description: North49 Brands and Vintage Iron Cycles are located in the same retail store. You’ll find plenty of options to choose from for a great day on land and water, including an assortment of electric scooters, as well as e-bikes, onewheel, paddleboards, kayaks and rafts.

Where: 2212 Clark Drive, Vancouver

When: Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm

Website: north49brands.com and vintageironcycles.com

Description: Cit-E Cycles sells e-scooters starting at $1,159, as well as a variety of e-bikes, and accessories. Make sure to check its Specials page to see if you can find a deal!

Where: 3155 West Broadway, Vancouver

When: Tuesday to Saturday 9am-5pm, Monday and Sunday closed.

Website: citecycles.com

Description: Apollo Scooters says it’s Canada’s number one electric scooter store. In its line, it has five different types of scooters for you to consider, and to help you find the perfect scooter for you, it put together an online guide to help you break down the information.

Where: 348 Water Street, Vancouver

When: By appointment only

Website: apolloscooters.ca