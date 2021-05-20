Zoom zoom: 21 places to buy electric bikes in Metro Vancouver

If you’re looking for a new form of transportation that’s more environmentally friendly, less costly than vehicle maintenance, or not too physically challenging, electric bikes are a great option to look at it.

Plus an added bonus — the province recently made electric bikes PST exempt in April, less than a year offering increased rebates for these set of wheels.

Right now, everyone seems to be trying to get their hands on a bike, electric and traditional, so we’ve found more than 20 bike shops in Metro Vancouver selling these motorized whips.

Tip — it would be a good idea to contact shops ahead of time because some store hours and stock vary because of the pandemic.

Happy riding!

Where to buy e-bikes in Vancouver

Simon's Bike Shop has a range of electric bikes for you to consider, including E-Mountain, E-Active, and E-Road. A heads up — the store says to contact it ahead of time for bike availability.

#203 – 345 Robson Street

Monday to Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday + Sunday 10am-6pm

simonbikeshop.com

BSP offers electric wheels beginning around the $4,799.99 mark and up. The shop has three locations, including Vancouver, in Langley and on the North Shore. Due to COVID, the store says online it's offering more delivery options on top of in-store shopping. BSP also offers repairs and services for your bike.

999 Pacific Street

Monday to Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

bspbikes.com

JV Bike has some E-bikes on sale, and has some wheels as high as $7,999. This shop also sells a variety of bike accessories and offers services ranging from tune ups to overhauls.

929 Expo Boulevard

Monday to Wednesday 12pm-5pm, Thursday to Saturday 11am-6pm, Sunday closed

jvbike.com

West Point Cycles is open for bike shopping — but by appointment only right now because of the pandemic (masks mandatory), so you can email the store ahead of time to make an appointment, it says to also include your contact, height, and bike model/type you're interested in. E-bikes here start at $3,469.99 and there's three locations in Vancouver, and one location just opened in Langley.

3771 West 10th Avenue 6069 West Boulevard: 215 East 2nd Avenue

West 10th — Tuesday to Saturday 11am-5pm, Monday + Sunday closed West Boulevard — Tuesday to Saturday 11am-3pm, Monday + Sunday closed East 2nd — Tuesday to Saturday 11am-5pm, Monday + Sunday closed

westpointcycles.com

Dunbar Cycles offers electric mountain and commuter bikes, so prices vary depending what you're on the hunt for. The store is open for shopping, but because of COVID, it asks you come for essential shopping only, avoid touching products (unless you want to buy them) and wear a face covering.

195 West Broadway

Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

: Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm Website:

North Shore

Norco is open for shopping and says its following COVID guidelines. Online, Norco has two different electric models selling for $4,499, and all purchases will be picked up by appointment. The shop also offers maintenance by appointment for your whip as well.

#100 – 400 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Tuesday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, Monday Closed

norconorthshore.com

Steed Cycles says it specializes in mountain, commuter, and road bikes, and also offers electric options ranging between $2,799.99 to $18,699.99. This shop also sells accessories and apparel. Due to high demand during the pandemic, Steed only offers service for the bikes it sells.

969 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Monday to Saturday 10:30am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm

steedcycles.com

You have five different types of E-bikes to choose from at Obsession Bikes: commuters, touring, cruisers, mountain, and road. Obsession Bikes says online staff will help you choose the best whip for you — all you have to do is contact them to discuss your preferences and budget.

94 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Monday to Sunday 10am-6pm (summer hours + location)

obsessionbikes.com

Where to buy e-bikes in Richmond

Village Bikes says online it offers free delivery for bike purchases, and E-bikes start around $3,199. This shop also sells accessories and parts. This shop also offers bike rentals and offers services, from tire repair to overhauls.

#101 – 12071 First Avenue

Tuesday to Thursday 11am-5pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm, Monday closed

village-bikes.ca

Krusty's Bikes offers Electra and Trek brands for you to choose from, and prices for E-bikes start at $2,749.99. The shop offers repairs and services, and sells gear, including accessories and parts.

#135 – 8460 Alexandra Road

Tuesday to Saturday 12pm-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm, Monday Closed

krustysbicycles.com

Where to buy e-bikes in Burnaby

This shop sells a variety of electric bikes, with smaller ones starting at $399.99. Conveniently, Trek offers different ways to shop as well, including online, phone, in store, and one on one.

# 101 – 5400 Kingsway

Monday to Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

trekbikes.com

Conveniently located near Metrotown and Royal Oak station, Jubilee sells 2021 models, and has a 'Specials' page if you're looking for a discounted E-bike as well. This shop also offers services that include cleaning and overhauls.

4816 Imperial Street

Tuesday to Saturday 11am-5:30pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm, Monday Closed

jubileecycle.com

Where to buy e-bikes in Coquitlam + Port Moody

Kinetik Cycles sells E-bikes starting at $3,599.99. This shop offers services, sells parts and accessories as well. It says online, due to higher demand because of the pandemic, no staff is available to pick up the phone, so if you have questions, email or online messaging may be a good option before going to the store.

#102 – 2560 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Monday to Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-5pm (hours may change without notice)

kinetikcycles.com

Cap's has two locations, one also in New Westminster, but in Port Moody, you'll find its E-bike selection. Cap's has some E-bikes selling in the range between $1,940 and $8,999. This shop also has sale items that include bikes and accessories.

2840 St John's Street, Port Moody

Wednesday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

capsbicycleshop.com

Where to buy e-bikes in Pitt Meadows + Maple Ridge

With different locations in BC, Trek sells electric bikes in Maple Ridge starting at $3,469.99. Trek offers you different ways to shop, including online, phone, in store, and one on one.

21626 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge

Monday to Friday 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

trekbikes.com

Where to buy e-bikes in Delta + Surrey

Cap's sells Electra and Trek brands, with prices starting at $2,149.99. The shop also offers services and repairs for bikes, but only certain motors for E-bikes. As well, the store has some COVID protocols in place, such as having all staff and customers wearing masks. You can find more of those details on its website.

7917 Scott Road, Delta

Tuesday to Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm, Monday Closed

southshorecycle.ca

Rocky Cycle sells six brands of E-bikes: Rocky Mountain, Opus, Moustache Bikes, Shimano Steps, Evo, and Velec. It says online the shop offers repair and maintenance for BionX and Shimano Steps systems, as well as Bionx diagnostic service and software updates.

7143 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Monday 11am-5pm, Tuesday Closed, Wednesday to Friday 11am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm

rockycycle.com

You can find Specialized E-bikes starting at $4,139 at the Bike Zone in Surrey — but heads up, the shop is updating its website and may have more to choose from if you contact them directly. This shop also sells accessories and parts for bikes.

2393 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Tuesday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday (temporarily closed), Monday Closed

thebikezone.ca

Giant White Rock offers three brands, and models starting around $2,759 to $7,599. The shop sells rider and bike gear, as well offers services for your wheels, including three levels of tune ups. There is also a location in Langley.

#60 – 16041 24th Avenue, White Rock

Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-4pm (it says online hours can vary due to COVID-19, best to check online ahead of time)

giantwhiterock.com/ca

Where to buy e-bikes in Langley

This is Bicycle Sports Pacific's newest store, with two other locations, on the North Shore and in Vancouver. BSP sells electric bikes starting at $4,799.99 and up. Due to COVID, the store says online it's offering more delivery options on top of in-store shopping. BSP also offers repairs and services for your bike.

20241 Fraser Highway

Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm, Monday Closed

: Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm, Monday Closed Website:

