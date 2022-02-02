After initially pulling out, El Salvador is set to take on Canada this evening in a CONCACAF qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Salvadoran player Alex Roldan shared a message on his Instagram story with a message from the team’s players, citing a dispute with the national federation over bonuses and treatment during the qualification cycle.

“As a united group, we have made the decision to step aside and no longer be part of these efforts by the federation. We will not play this match to set a precedent,” a translated version of the text offered. “We have been disrespected as professionals and people.”

But per Salvadoran player Alex Larin, the match is back on.

“We will play for ourselves, our families, and for our fans,” the second statement reads.

With just two wins through ten games, sixth-place El Salvador would likely need to beat Canada and win their remaining three games against Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Mexico to have a fighting chance at qualification.

The top three teams in CONCACAF automatically qualify for the World Cup, with a fourth-place team advancing to an inter-confederation playoff.

For first-place Canada, the match offers a possibility to move one step closer to their first World Cup since 1986 and possibly even clinch if other results go their way.

