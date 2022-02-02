El Salvador players backtrack after initially pulling out from World Cup qualifier against Canada
After initially pulling out, El Salvador is set to take on Canada this evening in a CONCACAF qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Salvadoran player Alex Roldan shared a message on his Instagram story with a message from the team’s players, citing a dispute with the national federation over bonuses and treatment during the qualification cycle.
Alex Roldan, jogador da seleção de El Salvador publicou no seu Instagram uma carta informando que a seleção salvadorenha não irá entrar em campo contra a #CanMNT hoje.
Estão exigindo cumprimentos de acordos por parte do presidente da federação de futebol do país. pic.twitter.com/zNNtV4hNmP
— CanPL Brasil (@CanPLBrasil) February 2, 2022
“As a united group, we have made the decision to step aside and no longer be part of these efforts by the federation. We will not play this match to set a precedent,” a translated version of the text offered. “We have been disrespected as professionals and people.”
But per Salvadoran player Alex Larin, the match is back on.
— Alex Larin (@AlexLarin14) February 2, 2022
“We will play for ourselves, our families, and for our fans,” the second statement reads.
With just two wins through ten games, sixth-place El Salvador would likely need to beat Canada and win their remaining three games against Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Mexico to have a fighting chance at qualification.
The top three teams in CONCACAF automatically qualify for the World Cup, with a fourth-place team advancing to an inter-confederation playoff.
For first-place Canada, the match offers a possibility to move one step closer to their first World Cup since 1986 and possibly even clinch if other results go their way.
More to come…
