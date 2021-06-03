SportsHockeyCanadiens

Fans praise Ehlers for protecting Evans as Habs and Jets players fight

Adam Laskaris
Jun 3 2021, 8:58 am
James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

If the NHL put out a sportsmanship award in the playoffs, Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers would be the unanimous winner.

After Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was levelled by the Jets’ Mark Scheifele in Wednesday night’s Game 1, Ehlers wasn’t looking to get involved in the big scrum just inches away from Evans.

Instead, Ehlers used his frame to protect the injured Evans from the chaos ensuing next to him, as Evans appeared to be unconscious on the ice.

“I came back and saw he wasn’t looking good,” Ehlers said. “I was just trying to keep everyone away from him.”

Hockey fans from around the league were quick to show respect for Ehlers’ actions that showed respect for a fellow player without worrying about what jersey he was wearing:

News on Scheifele’s likely suspension will be announced later today after a hearing with the Department of NHL Player Safety.

