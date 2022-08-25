12 of the best Vancouver tattoo artists to get ink from

It’s getting to be that time of year again when you might be looking for Vancouver tattoo artists for your next ink.

Tattoo artists and their work can now easily be viewed on Instagram, and this has caused an explosion in the discovery of tattoo artists’ work. However, finding the right artist for you can still be a stressful search.

YVR offers some of the best tattoo artists in the country, no matter what style you’re looking for.

Here are 10 of the best Vancouver tattoo artists whose work you must check out.

Studio Kiku

Billy DeCola is one of the best talents in the world of tattooing. DeCola’s style is an original mix of traditional Japanese tattooing and custom artwork, and his exceptional skill was showcased on the popular TLC show NY INK.

DeCola dedicates much of his time now to tattoo removal, but his love for tattooing remains and is evident in every piece he finishes.

Address: 3787 Canada Way #218, Burnaby

Phone: 604-430-4990

Pacific Rose Tattoo

The Gastown Tattoo Parlour has one of the best reputations in YVR due to the talented team of artists Mitch Kirilo, the owner, has assembled. He also happens to be one of the most impressive artists in Vancouver.

As he says, he does “tuff tattoos for soft people.” With an interesting blend of American Traditional and Japanese, all of his tattoos seem to jump right off the skin.

Address: 105 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-6556

Rachel Clark takes fantastic ideas and images and turns them into entirely unique works of art. Whether you want a portrait, a scorpion, a knife, an animal, or a flower — Clark will tattoo it in bold blacks and perfect lines.

Clark’s style is all her own, so if you have an idea but aren’t sure where to go, she’s a great person to go to.

Address: 105 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-6556

Tattoos with nothing but bold blacks are very popular right now, and Colioscopy can do it as well as any artist out there. He also creates imagery that has made his tattoos recognizable in Vancouver — you know a Colioscopy when you see one.

His tattoos are often floral and skeletal and flow across the skin, using deep blacks with little to no shading.

Self-described as the butterfly girl, Nina Chwelos has been perfecting her highly detailed, delicate tattoos. As if lightly drawn with pencil, Chwelos’ work isn’t all beautiful butterflies; quotes, portraits, and roses are common too.

A butterfly tattoo from Chwelos is a must for any ink collector in Vancouver.

The work of Serein Horn has a quality that makes the pieces feel like renaissance paintings. Tattooing art by the work of Kramskoi, Dore, and Aino, Horn manages to turn these iconic images into tattoos that feel made for the skin.

If you have a favourite classic image or painting, Serein Horn is the person you want tattooing it on you to admire forever.

Address: 119 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9975

Le Papillon Studio

Founder of Le Papillon Studio, Daniel Snoek’s objective for his art is always to expand his knowledge of history and culture. The designs of his work are greatly influenced by the history of French and Italian criminal tattoos.

His attention to the smallest details and passion for history is reflected in his greyscale work.

It’s also worth noting that full-time artist Danielle Zastowny was once his apprentice, and she is one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in the city.

Pifa, who hand pokes all of her tattoos, is an artist with many distinct collections. She does simple portraits of cultural icons, like Frank Ocean, and captures what we love most about them in every piece. There’s also cute work of dogs and ketchup packets.

Pifa takes her role seriously as an artist but makes getting a tattoo fun! Her list of available flash is extensive, so whatever you’re going for — serious or goofy — a sit with Pifa is a great time.

James Lauder, aka Mr. Lauder, creates realistic and lifelike images that still feel like art. His portfolio and flash contain many portraits of icons, chrome robots, and animals that simply appreciate the naked human body.

Lauder’s work is greatly influenced by queer culture, often exploring the vulnerability of masculinity and challenging gender stereotypes.

Liquid Amber Tattoo & Art Collective

If you’re looking for a bright, eye-catching piece, then Diana Lin is the artist for your tattoo idea. Her colourful style is a quirky take on realism, often of images of animals and flowers.

Address: 62 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 603-738-3667

Jamie Kan is a master of the floral tattoo. Mostly using black, her lines are outrageously clean, with fine details and intricate shading. When she does tattoo something other than her flowers, or a mix of both, it’s just as impressive. She’s also on the Inkbox artist crew, a site that helps artists distribute amazing temporary tattoos.

Leanne Thief can do anything with black ink. Her tattoos vary from detailed portraits to American trad, to Neo-classical, to Japanese, and beyond. Her work can be bold and dark or delicate and shaded. Her portfolio at Rain City speaks for itself.

Address: 1077 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1522

