Edmonton Oilers have booked their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are heading to Florida — and, more importantly, the Stanley Cup Final.

On Sunday night at Rogers Place, the Oilers won their biggest game in 18 years, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final to advance to the organization’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006.

Despite being outshot by a ridiculous 35-10 margin, Edmonton pulled through with just enough plays on the defensive end — and a stellar performance from Stuart Skinner — to pick up Edmonton’s 12th win of these playoffs.

And, surprise, surprise, it was Connor McDavid leading the way. On the Oilers’ first shot of the game, McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal, the biggest of his NHL career, to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

Zach Hyman then added a second goal midway through the opening frame to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead.

Dallas’ Mason Marchment scored the visitors’ first and only goal of the evening, with the comeback attempt being ill-fated.

The Oilers are the first Canadian team to make the final since the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, and seeking the franchise’s first title since winning it all in 1990. Canadian teams have gone 0-6 in Final appearances since 1994, with the Canadiens being the last NHL team north of the US border to win it all back in 1993.

Despite the emotions of the moment potentially getting to them, Edmonton performed like a team that’s been at this stage before, even though it’s been a full generation of NHL players that have come and gone since the team last advanced to play a game in June.

“There is plenty of motivation there, everybody knows what’s at stake,” McDavid said before the game. “We’re preparing like it’s a normal game day, things feel pretty regular around here.”

Edmonton will be taking on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, with Game 1 going Saturday night in Sunrise, Florida. All games in the series will be 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET.

2024 Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, June 8, at Florida

Game 2: Monday, June 10, at Florida

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, at Edmonton

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, at Edmonton

Game 5: Tuesday, June 18, at Florida *

Game 6: Friday, June 21, at Edmonton*

Game 7: Monday, June 24, at Florida *

*if necessary