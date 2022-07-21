Edmonton Oilers owner accused of paying teenager for sex

The owner of the Edmonton Oilers, Daryl Katz, is being accused of paying a teenage ballet student $75,000 in exchange for “her sexual favours.”

The civil suit, filed in the US, follows a sexual abuse lawsuit launched by seven aspiring ballerinas in 2021 against Mitchell Taylor Button, a dance teacher, and his wife Dusty Button, once a principal member of The Boston Ballet, according to a CBC News report.

Earlier this month, Button and his wife filed a third-party counterclaim in US District Court in Nevada, admitting to a consensual “throuple sexual relationship” with Sage Humphries, the lead plaintiff in the suit.

The cross-claim also says their affair began in 2017 when Humphries was 18 but alleges she had been involved in three prior sexual relationships as an underage teen with much older men, including Katz.

The third-party claim looks to hold those “much older men” liable for any damages, with the filing stating that if there’s a price to be paid, “it should be paid by those who actually engaged in illegal acts with her.”

A lawyer representing Katz denied the allegations, CBC News reported.

The lawsuit makes a number of unsubstantiated allegations about Katz, Humphries, and her family.

“Humphries was literally a child prostitute to a billionaire,” the claim says. “And her mother assisted her in laundering the money she was paid and in trafficking her to Katz.”

Among the exhibits attached to the filing are screenshots of texts allegedly exchanged between Humphries and Katz.

The court filing says Katz was 53 at the time, while the dancer was 17.

Robert Klieger, the lawyer representing Katz, told CBC News that his client never had a sexual relationship with Humphries. But the pair did meet on two occasions in the spring of 2016 due to a project that the 17-year-old was pitching to Katz’s film company, Silver Pictures, which was created in 2015.

Klieger said Katz will “vigorously defend his reputation” against the “baseless and scurrilous” claims in the suit.

“It’s designed to be a distraction and a shakedown,” he said to CBC News.

Katz purchased the Edmonton Oilers in 2008, and has a net worth of $4.4B, according to Forbes.