Edmonton Oilers forward Kane engaged to girlfriend Mara Teigen

It’s a happy day for Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane as he revealed he’s engaged.

The 33-year-old posted a slideshow to Instagram today announcing his engagement to Mara Teigen.

“A long time coming,” reads the caption to the post. “So lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one.”

The couple looks very happy in the slideshow that Kane posted to his social media.

“The love of my life,” replied Teigen in the comments with some heart emojis.

Kane and Teigen already have two kids together, including a son named Iverson and another son named Hendrix.

Kane was previously married to Anna Kane, and the couple had one child, Kensington, together. They divorced in 2020.

It seems as if Kane got some help in his proposal. Three kids are all wearing shirts that, together with Kane’s, spell out the phrase “Will you marry me?”

Kane is entering his fourth season with the Oilers and is looking to help the team win the Stanley Cup after they got so close last season. While they couldn’t get the job done in Game 7 of the Final against the Florida Panthers, the Oilers are viewed as one of the favourites to win it all this upcoming season.

The power forward is expected to miss the start of the season as he continues to rehab a significant injury. When in the lineup, he brings a hard-to-replicate mixture of skill and toughness.

Kane finished last year with 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points in 77 games. He has 326 career goals across 930 games played. The Oilers are the fifth team he’s played for, although one of the changes was due to his club relocating.