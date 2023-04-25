Rogers Place is the place to be for Edmonton Oilers fans this playoff season — even when the team is on the road.

During Game 4 on Sunday, Oilers fans packed up their home barn to watch their team beat the LA Kings in thrilling overtime fashion. And while it’s common for teams to do this for away games during the postseason, Edmonton may have kicked things up a notch with the production value.

On Monday, a Reddit user by the name of LanceBakersMan shared a video of the watch party, which featured “real-time puck/player tracking” on the ice along with a broadcast of the game on the scoreboard.

Other Reddit users thought the projections were pretty high-tech. “Oilers fan here. The atmosphere is insane, quite similar to a regular game,” wrote one user in the thread. “Net proceeds go to charity. Best place to watch a game.”

“This is amazing. I would go to watch games like this for the regular season,” another added.

According to the Rogers Place website, Road Game Watch Party tickets are only $5 each, with net proceeds benefitting the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. And just like regular games purchased Watch Party tickets have an assigned seat in the arena’s lower or upper bowl.

Since the ongoing series between Edmonton and LA is tied at two games a piece and the Oilers have home-ice advantage, Game 6 is the only road game on the schedule for now.

But, if the Oilers advance to the next round, there’ll be plenty more hockey to experience for Edmontonians to enjoy — both virtually and in person.

The fifth game of the series is set for Tuesday in Edmonton at 7:30 pm MT.