An Edmonton man is going viral on TikTok for his rap about a missed connection he met years ago and is now trying to track down.

Shawn Miller, a 26-year-old who raps under the pseudonym Shotty Mills, is originally from Drayton Valley. He has been writing and reciting raps since he was 12 and performs live at various Edmonton open mic nights. A salesman by day, Miller enjoys writing, even completing a book recently about his upbringing.

Miller met his missed connection, who he called Bernice in the videos when she was working at the former 7/11 near his home on 107th Avenue and 116th Street. However, he was married then and couldn’t pursue his crush further.

“She asked, but I couldn’t give out my number. I can’t give out my number when I’m married,” he said.

We love a loyal man.

Now single, his quest to find his long-lost connection through rapping began about two weeks ago, and it quickly racked up tens of thousands of views.

“What’s your name, Denice or Bernice? But your beauty had me swept underneath,” he raps in the TikTok.

“When I gave you my number, you lost the paper, and I was hoping you would find it later.”

Miller says he’s unsure what will happen next if the mystery woman reaches out after seeing his TikTok rap.

“That’s gonna be tough. I don’t know if she’s seen the video. I hope she did. But it’s a possibility because it’s been out there quite a bit. And you know, like, the social media world. Everyone gets on social media these days.”

So, Bernice or Denise, wherever you are, if you’re interested in an author/writer/rapper, he’s single.