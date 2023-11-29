NewsReal EstateUrbanized

An iconic landmark on Edmonton's north side is selling for $3.9M

Nov 29 2023, 8:44 pm
An iconic landmark on Edmonton's north side is selling for $3.9M
Lizotte and Associates Real Estate Inc.

You could own a piece of YEG history as the Transit Hotel, one of Edmonton’s most iconic landmarks on the city’s north side, has been listed for sale.

Located at 12720 Fort Road NW, it’s one of the first things that you notice when heading north, where Wayne Gretzky Drive becomes Fort Road, and it’s been standing for over 120 years. It closed as a hotel during the pandemic, with the lower half renovated to become the Transit Smokehouse & BBQ.

Lizotte and Associates Real Estate Inc.

The current owner, who has been in possession of the property since 1986, is selling for $3.9 million as they are looking forward to retirement, according to realtor Chuck Clubine of Lizotte and Associates Real Estate Inc.

Lizotte and Associates Real Estate Inc.

Sitting on five lots of real estate with two buildings, the advertisement lists the 1908-built hotel site as a “redevelopment opportunity.”

“It’s such a special place, and I think [the owner] would love to see a redevelopment of sorts, but at the end of the day, he does like to see that corner remain iconic and remain prominent,” Clubine said.

There are 29 vacant hotel rooms, in addition to the restaurant and a liquor store operating on the site.

Clubine noted the hotel, as much of a landmark as it is, is not a designated historic site, so there is the potential to do quite a bit with this expansive lot.

“It is not designated historic. It’s earmarked as a historic building on the website. So, you know, there is the potential to demolish and redevelop it.”

Lizotte and Associates Real Estate Inc.

Whatever becomes of this site, we love to see that iconic corner when driving up Fort Road.

