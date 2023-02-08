Edmonton has received less snow than Vancouver so far this winter

When you hear Edmonton and winter you think of hefty snowfall and bitter temperatures, however, this year our friends in Vancouver have actually received more snow so far this winter.

According to The Weather Network, Edmonton had received 52 centimetres of snow up until February 6, 2023, compared to Vancouver at 57 centimetres during the same time frame over the 2022-2023 seasonal snowfall period.

We suspect the massive snowstorm that slammed YVR just before Christmas played a big part in lifting its snowfall total above YEG’s.

Ottawa leads the pack of major cities in Canada, receiving a whopping 211 centimetres of snow, followed by Montreal with 176 centimetres and St. John’s at 134 centimetres.

The only other city to break the 100-centimetre mark so far this winter is our friends to the south in Calgary, accumulating 109 centimetres.

The Weather Network added that snowfall is far from over in Alberta, stating that “many weather stations record peak snowfall amounts in March.”