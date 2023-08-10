Real Madrid to Vancouver? Eden Hazard connected to Whitecaps in wild rumour

Are the Vancouver Whitecaps attempting to sign a big name out of Europe? It seems so, if we are to believe a recent report tying them to Eden Hazard.

Spanish sports news outlet Diario AS is reporting that the most likely destination for the 32-year-old Belgian international is Major League Soccer. The Vancouver Whitecaps are “thought to be interested in bringing Hazard to the league,” as Hazard mulls offers William Gittins reports.

English tabloids like the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror have also picked up the report.

The 5-foot-9 winger and attacking midfielder spent the past four seasons with Real Madrid in Spain. Hazard’s best years were with Chelsea in the English Premier League, where he scored 85 goals in 245 appearances. He played with Lille in France from 2007 to 2012 before that.

Hazard didn’t have a lot of success in Spain, scoring just four goals in 54 appearances over the past four years. He left the club two months ago and is still without a team. Hazard was picked for Belgium’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, appearing in all three of his country’s matches, including a game against Canada.

Hazard’s best years are behind him, but he would still represent the most high-profile signing in Whitecaps history, if Vancouver were to acquire him.

That’s a big if though.

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster has been asked about Hazard before and denied the club was in the running for the Belgian’s services.

“Nothing there,” a Whitecaps spokesperson told Daily Hive in response to the latest report.

Hey, maybe they can get Neymar instead?