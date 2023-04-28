Ed Sheeran announces new "intimate" shows in Vancouver and Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran has announced that he’s playing several shows in an “intimate setting” across the US and Canada as part of the Subtract Tour.

Last month, the singer announced that his new album Subtract will drop on May 5, 2023. While Sheeran is already playing several shows as part of his Mathematics Tour, this more intimate mini-tour celebrates the new album.

Musician Ben Kweller will join the “Shape Of You” singer on stage throughout the tour, which kicks off on May 19 in Clearwater, Florida. He’ll make two stops in Canada — one in Toronto on June 16 and another in Vancouver on September 1.

Vancouver will have back-to-back days of Sheeran’s performances. He’ll also play at BC Place on September 2 for the Mathematics Tour.

The 14-stop tour will end in LA on September 22.

Fans can sign up for ticket access by 11:59 pm ET on Sunday, April 30. Tickets will go on sale at 10 am ET on Tuesday, May 2.

Toronto — June 16

Where: History — 1663 Queen Street East

Vancouver — September 1

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street