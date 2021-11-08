7 photos of a new Brentwood development that will have you ready to move

The idea of living in a residential complex with everything one could possibly need within reach is becoming more appealing to homebuyers.

Couple this with a stellar location, add on over 24,000 sq ft of amenities and a future 13-acre park, and you have the foundation for a highly desirable urban development. In Brentwood, local developer Thind Properties Ltd. is making this tangible with Eclipse Brentwood — a collection of custom-built homes on possibly the most desirable block in the neighbourhood.

The homes, brought to life by BYU Design, are designed to be the centre of each resident’s world, with most units boasting a built-in work from home station, giving residents that added flexibility for working remotely. Starting from the low $500,000s, Eclipse offers a wide range of sizes and layouts from suites, to one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

Location is a foremost aspect to consider when searching for a new home, and Eclipse Brentwood is uniquely positioned at the heart of metropolitan activities, with Vancouver and the North Shore just minutes away. Brentwood Town Centre Station is a short, seven-minute walk from the development, making it easy to catch a SkyTrain to downtown in 20 minutes.

Eclipse Brentwood residents also have the option to book one of the on-site carshare vehicles to take them wherever they need to go; nothing is out of reach.

In terms of stores for daily essentials, retail shopping, and options for entertainment, The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) is a short eight-minute stroll away. Within TAB’s concept food court called Tables, residents will find a slew of vendors dishing up delicious menu items. BC’s first outpost for The Rec Room (located directly below Cineplex VIP Cinemas) is another option for dining with a massive amusement space on site.

While there are options for fitness in the area, Eclipse Brentwood residents will also have a future green space covering 13 acres just steps from their home, in addition to over 4,250 sq ft of in-building amenities.

When residents wish to kickstart or end their day with a workout, they can make use of the fully-equipped fitness centre at Eclipse Brentwood, with picturesque views through its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

There’s also an entertainment lounge complete with a games room, three co-working pods in the hotel-like lobby, an indoor children’s play room adjacent to the gym for the parents to burn calories while the kids burn energy, amenity patios, a sun deck with loungers, BBQ areas, and almost half an acre of dedicated green space exclusively for residents.

The exclusive outdoor amenities at Eclipse Brentwood span over 20,000 sq ft. This means that no matter what time of year, residents will always have somewhere to go and take in fresh air to unwind.

Even more impressive than the amenity offerings at Eclipse Brentwood are the functional homes, a vision of Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc. High ceilings and oversized windows allow for a ton of natural light and fantastic views of the cityscape or the North Shore mountains.

Eclipse Brentwood homes feature built-in heating and air-conditioning systems for year-round comfort. This comes as an added benefit for those who love to cook, making it effortless to adjust the room temperature when preparing dishes in the chef-inspired kitchens.

Home culinary spaces feature under-cabinet LED lighting, sleek Broan hood fans, four-burner gas ranges (in one-bedroom and den units and smaller, and five-burner ranges in two-bedrooms and larger units), built-in wall ovens, Fisher & Paykel stainless steel appliances, quartz waterfall countertops, and soft-close, European-style cabinetry.

Residents can choose between two designer colour schemes: a ‘Modern Dark’ style with a bold stained wood aesthetic or a ‘Traditional Light’ style — showcasing a light oak wood look. Both options complement the laminate hardwood flooring throughout each home.

The selected colour scheme can be seen throughout the home, including in the spa-inspired bathrooms. These sanctuary-like spaces are enhanced with contemporary frameless showers, floating vanities with quartz countertops, under-cabinet LED lighting, and mirrored medicine cabinets with built-in storage.

On the floors of each bathroom, immaculate porcelain tiles add an elevated touch.

There will also be a 24-hour concierge in the building, underground parking (with EV charging upgrades available), and secure bike storage, giving Eclipse Brentwood residents peace of mind.

Thind Properties Ltd. has been building homes for over 25 years, and the developer is bringing this vast expertise to the centre stage with Eclipse Brentwood. For more information about this brand-new and exciting Brentwood development or to register, visit thind.ca/eclipse.