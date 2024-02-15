"AS IS WHERE IS": East Vancouver home gutted by fire listed for $1.6M

There’s a detached home on the market in Vancouver for well below the average price of a house in the city, but it’s far from being move-in ready.

The 2528 Turner Street home, listed last month, has an asking price just under $1.6 million. But the inside has been completely gutted because it was damaged in a house fire.

“House was involved in a fire and is not livable in current condition but option remains as a project!!” the listing description reads. “Home is sold AS IS WHERE IS.”

The potential buyer may not be given a traditional showing, since access to the fire-damaged home is extremely limited.

Pictures of the interior show a blackened main kitchen, no walls (only studs), and exposed brick and frame of the home. Some appliances may still be useable in the secondary kitchen though, and there’s a fairly unharmed washer-dryer set.

The six-bedroom home is being marketed as the site of a potential project for an investor or developer. The buyer could either redo the home to suit their tastes or build denser multiplex housing due to the property’s R1-1 zoning.

“Location! Location! Location!” the listing reads, highlighting the Sunrise home’s proximity to the Adanac and Hastings bike routes, parks and pools, and downtown Vancouver.

Daily Hive has reached out to listing agent Derek Wong for more information on the home.

It’s not the only stripped-down-to-the-studs home that’s been listed as a dream project opportunity in Vancouver this winter. Down by Stanley Park, there’s a one-bedroom co-op condo for sale for under $290,000 with no flooring or walls.

If you know a thing or two about renovations, there are some options on the market right now.