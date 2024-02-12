Dream project or horror cabin? Vancouver condo listed for less than $290K

There’s a new condo listing in Vancouver’s West End that’s significantly more affordable than others in the area, but the property isn’t exactly move-in ready.

Unit 303 at 1972 Robson Street, just steps from Stanley Park, is on the market with an asking price of $288,000.

The catch? The unit doesn’t come with floors. Or walls. Or appliances.

In fact, the one-bedroom unit may look a little scary to those who’ve never done a down-to-the-bones renovation. The listing agents are upfront that the purchaser will be responsible for getting the unit renovated to move-in condition.

“The suite requires a FULL renovation as it has been taken down to the studs. Being sold ‘as is’. Great opportunity to live in this perfect corner of the West End,” the listing reads.

The sellers are also only accepting cash offers.

It may be someone’s dream project, but for many of us, it looks more like the set of a horror film than a cozy home.

The location is hard to argue with though, and so is the view of Lost Lagoon from the living room. It’s next to Coal Harbour, English Bay, and Stanley Park — and the listing agents definitely capitalize on that in the co-op unit’s description.

Daily Hive has reached out to the listing agents for more information, but hasn’t yet heard back.

Would you take on a renovation project like this? Let us know in the comments.