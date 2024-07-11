NewsWeatherScience

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and cluster of shakers hit off Vancouver Island

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jul 11 2024, 4:14 pm
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and cluster of shakers hit off Vancouver Island
Earthquakes Canada

A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino on Thursday morning.

The tremor occurred at 8:08 am local time, approximately 183 kilometres southwest of Port Alice and 209 kilometres from Tofino.

Earthquakes Canada and the US Geological Survey each confirmed the main quake’s magnitude at 6.4 and noted a swarm of smaller earthquakes ranging from 3.3 to 5.2.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of residents feeling the earthquake, and no tsunami warnings have been issued.

More to come…

Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ News
+ Weather
+ Science
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop