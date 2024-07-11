A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino on Thursday morning.

The tremor occurred at 8:08 am local time, approximately 183 kilometres southwest of Port Alice and 209 kilometres from Tofino.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 – 209 km WSW of Tofino, Canada https://t.co/21XCEVMRDV — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 11, 2024

Earthquakes Canada and the US Geological Survey each confirmed the main quake’s magnitude at 6.4 and noted a swarm of smaller earthquakes ranging from 3.3 to 5.2.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of residents feeling the earthquake, and no tsunami warnings have been issued.

More to come…