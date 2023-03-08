Magnitude 4.3 earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

The earth shook just after 2 am just west of the island’s northern coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Magnitude 4 earthquakes are considered light and are “often felt but rarely cause damage,” according to the Government of Canada’s website.

The USGS hasn’t had any reports of individuals who felt the quake, and no tsunami is expected.