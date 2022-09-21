NewsWeather

Residents react to an earthquake in Prince George, BC

Sep 21 2022, 10:56 pm
RickDeacon/Shutterstock

If you’re reading this from Prince George, BC, or the surrounding area and you felt a jolt, you’re not alone, as some residents report that they felt an earthquake.

Initially, according to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook the small BC town. However, a little while later, Earthquakes Canada suggested it was a magnitude 3.4.

The USGS preliminary report pegged it at a 3.3.

The City of Prince George’s Twitter account was one of the first to react to the quake.

One user on Twitter suggested it was the biggest earthquake they’ve ever felt.

Other groups, like ShakeOutBC, are using this relatively minor earthquake as a reminder to stay ready in the event of a major shaker.

Did you feel it? Let us know in the comments.

 

