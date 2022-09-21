Residents react to an earthquake in Prince George, BC

If you’re reading this from Prince George, BC, or the surrounding area and you felt a jolt, you’re not alone, as some residents report that they felt an earthquake.

Initially, according to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook the small BC town. However, a little while later, Earthquakes Canada suggested it was a magnitude 3.4.

The USGS preliminary report pegged it at a 3.3.

2022 Sep 21 15:07 – Felt earthquake in Prince George, M 3.4. More info to follow. — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) September 21, 2022

The City of Prince George’s Twitter account was one of the first to react to the quake.

Soooo… that was weird, wasn’t it? This is a good reminder to think about how prepared you are for an emergency! Check out our emergency response page to find helpful tips, important information, and to subscribe to receive emergency alerts: https://t.co/ONNkRB0zHK #CityofPG pic.twitter.com/J15WNXi9GX — City of Prince George (@CityofPG) September 21, 2022

One user on Twitter suggested it was the biggest earthquake they’ve ever felt.

I’ve lived in CA twice in my life, and Vancouver for about a decade. And the two largest earthquakes I’ve experienced were in Calgary and (now) Prince George 🤣 — Dr. Dezene Huber 🌻 (@docdez) September 21, 2022

Other groups, like ShakeOutBC, are using this relatively minor earthquake as a reminder to stay ready in the event of a major shaker.

There was a an earthquake today in the Prince George region. A good reminder to be ready! https://t.co/2iqxqRqY2c — ShakeOutBC (@ShakeOutBC) September 21, 2022

Did you feel it? Let us know in the comments.