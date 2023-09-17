News

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake detected near Vancouver Island 

Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 17 2023, 5:40 pm
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the ocean floor off the coast of Vancouver Island Sunday morning.

Earthquake Canada first detected a 4.2 magnitude quake just before 3 am, and about an hour and a half later, it recorded a magnitude 5.5 earthquake. Around 8:20 am, the area also experienced a magnitude 4 earthquake.

The quake was detected just about 8 kilometres below the surface and was about 206 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

Earthquake Canada confirmed there was no damage and “none would be expected.”

There is no tsunami expected. 

