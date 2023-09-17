Magnitude 5.5 earthquake detected near Vancouver Island 

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the ocean floor off the coast of Vancouver Island Sunday morning.

Earthquake Canada first detected a 4.2 magnitude quake just before 3 am, and about an hour and a half later, it recorded a magnitude 5.5 earthquake. Around 8:20 am, the area also experienced a magnitude 4 earthquake.

The quake was detected just about 8 kilometres below the surface and was about 206 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.2 on 17 Sep at 04:28 PDT. Details : https://t.co/Se1ZNHgJC0 206 km W of Port Hardy, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) September 17, 2023

Earthquake Canada confirmed there was no damage and “none would be expected.”

There is no tsunami expected.