Earthquake detected in BC and felt in parts of Metro Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Dec 18 2023, 12:14 am
Andrey VP/Shutterstock

Earthquakes Canada confirmed a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck an area near Pemberton, BC.

Earthquakes Canada added the earthquake would have been felt on northern and central Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and many parts of greater Vancouver around 3:25 pm Sunday.

The earthquake was located around 137 km west northwest of Pemberton and 222 km north-northwest of Vancouver. 

Earthquake Canada

Social media users have since said the quake was felt in areas like Burnaby and parts of Vancouver like UBC.

A little over 80 people reported that they felt the earthquake to Earthquakes Canada but most considered the shaking to be “weak.”

