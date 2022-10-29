Editor’s note: the following article describes an instance of sexual assault.

Richmond RCMP are warning the public and asking for help to find the suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at a bus stop by the 7600 block of Abercrombie Drive, according to a release by RCMP Sergeant Chris Manseau.

The victim reported the incident and told police that a stranger was walking towards her on Abercrombie Drive. As they passed, the suspect groped the victim, who screamed at him and ran to the bus stop on No. 3 Road without looking back, according to police.

“The victim was unhurt by the terrifying incident, and did the right thing by calling police immediately, they should be commended for their bravery,” Sergeant Manseau said.

RCMP conducted patrols in the area, but didn’t find anyone who matched the description. Now, officers are looking to talk to people in the area to find video surveillance.

“The public may see more officers in the area in the next few days as Richmond RCMP will be making patrols hoping to locate this suspect.”

The suspect reportedly didn’t say anything to the victim, but she shared a description of the suspect with police. He is described as a clean shaven caucasian man around 30 years old with a slim build and short curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black half zipper jacket and black shiny pants.

If you recognize the description or have dashcam footage of the 7600 block of Abercrombie Drive on October 29, 2022 between the hours of 5:30 am and 6:15 am, you’re asked to contact Richmond RCMP.