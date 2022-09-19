Stack your lobes: The 7 best shops for ear piercing in Vancouver

Here are some of the best places in Vancouver to get ear piercing done right — because you shouldn’t let just anyone curate your earscape.

A few words of advice: most piercing professionals recommend avoiding ear piercing guns. They aren’t sterile, they can cause tissue damage, and the types of studs that fit into them are often too short to allow for proper healing.

And always check what your new ear bling is made from. Surgical stainless steel, implant-grade titanium, and 14K or 18K gold are all excellent choices.

Adrenaline

Adrenaline has been around since 1998 and has locations in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. The company does much more than just pierce ears: if you have a body part, chances are they can pierce it — or tattoo it. (For those regretting ill-chosen ink, they also offer laser tattoo removal). For most piercings, you must be at least 16 years old.

Address: 1014 Granville Street; 1926 West 4th Avenue

Instagram: @adrenalinevancity

Mejuri

Mejuri opened its first Vancouver location last year, in Kitsilano, and since then the shop has been busy helping locals embrace its mantra of “Fine jewellery for my damn self.” The store does earlobe and cartilage piercings using comfortable threadless flat-back studs, which help with the healing process. Personalized advice on how to build your dream ear stack is also available, along with free post-piercing check-ups.

Address: 2166 West 4th Avenue

Instagram: @mejuri

The Fall

Whether you’re looking for a simple ear piercing or something more complex — tongues, noses, navels, eyebrows, genitals — The Fall can do it. You need to be at least 16 years old for most piercings. This downtown spot also offers both traditional tattooing and cosmetic tattooing.

Address: 644 Seymour Street

Instagram: @thefalltattooing

Next!

The piercing pros at Next! on The Drive can pierce anything from earlobes to genitals, and (almost) everything in between. They offer discounts on multiple piercings within a single appointment, plus they do microdermal implants along with traditional tattooing. Ear piercing for kids is also available, as long as the child is able to express consent.

Address: 1840 Commercial Drive

Instagram: @nexttattoo

Arcane Body Arts

Right in the heart of Gastown, Arcane Body Arts does body piercings as well as cosmetic tattooing. And they sell body jewellery from the popular Los Angeles brand BVLA. Children as young as 10 who are accompanied by a parent or guardian can get their earlobes pierced.

Address: 332 Water Street

Instagram: @arcanebodyarts

Ouro

Ouro in Chinatown does a whole range of piercings, from ears and noses to more adult options: the labia, the scrotum, and other below-the-belt regions. This piercing-only studio also sells luxury body jewellery, and all of the piercers belong to the Association of Professional Piercers. Ear piercing for kids as young as five is also available, but only if the child expresses consent.

Address: 86 East Pender Street

Instagram: @ouropiercings