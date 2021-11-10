

Founder of Klei Co, Ashley Goodman began creating hand crafted jewelry during the pandemic, and has since grown her brand to become a budding online business.

“I believe that putting on a piece of jewelry can transform not only your look, but inspire your mood and intention for the day. I want people to feel that when they wear my jewelry and know that each piece is as beautifully unique as they are, and it was made with them in mind,” Goodman said.

From her home studio in North Vancouver, Ashley Goodman is creating beautiful and unique jewelry.

What began as a hobby has since expanded into a thriving online business.

“I started working with polymer clay as a creative outlet. I had just had my second child at the height of the pandemic, and it was not only isolating, but uneventful given I wasn’t out doing all the typical activities as a new (second time) mom. I needed something new to explore to fill the social void in my life.

Ashley has always gravitated towards creative pursuits. When she came across polymer clay earrings while perusing Pinterest, she had to try it for herself.

“I’m the person who often wants to try to DIY something instead of buy it. I first began working with polymer clay and more recently have started working with gold-filled jewelry. I have always loved gold jewelry so naturally my designs have come to include accessories I wear most.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＫＬＥＩ ＣＯ. (@shopkleico)



Ashley is Metis, born and raised in the Okanagan Valley, with ancestral ties to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. Now residing in North Vancouver, Ashley is focused on creating timeless jewelry, made to be enjoyed for years to come.

A lot of thought, time and care goes into the design of each piece to ensure Klei Co jewelry will be everlasting in peoples’ collections.

“The amount of work that goes into creating a single pair of earrings may be surprising. I condition and blend each colour of clay, cut, sculpt, sand, polish and assemble each piece by hand – the amount of work is deceiving for such a small item!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＫＬＥＩ ＣＯ. (@shopkleico)

“My polymer clay designs are distinguished in that I rarely use cutters to create my designs – most clay earring artists use cutters (similar to cookie cutters) to make their shapes. I hand sculpt and hand cut my clay to create unique, one-of-a-kind looks. For example, my beads are all hand formed meaning they may not be perfectly symmetrical. However, I think there is something incredibly beautiful in owning pieces that are truly handmade.”

Ashley has seen a lot of growth in the few short months since launching Klei Co. She attributes much of her success to Klei Co’s incredible online community.

“I have been very fortunate to have connected with so many supportive people on social media. I am continually uplifted and motivated to keep pursuing this dream because of the support of loyal customers, followers and other fellow entrepreneurs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＫＬＥＩ ＣＯ. (@shopkleico)

As Klei Co has grown, Ashley has been able to add more items to the collection and expanded the brand to include more special pieces.

This holiday season, Klei Co will be launching the 18K SS Collection, featuring waterproof 18K gold-plated stainless-steel pieces.

“I am so excited about this line as it offers all of the fine features and durability of solid gold without the hefty price tag. This makes it a really accessible collection for shoppers. Best of all, it won’t tarnish or fade when exposed to water, making it frequent handwashing friendly.” Not being able to do in-person pop-ups or markets have been a hinderance to a small business like Klei Co’s growth, but as things start to open again, Ashley is excited to meet more of her customers IRL.

“Markets can play such an important role in increasing brand awareness for small businesses, especially those whose products need to be seen and touched in person to experience. Recently, I did my very first in-person shopping event and it really highlighted the significance of such face-to-face opportunities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＫＬＥＩ ＣＯ. (@shopkleico)



Ashley is getting ready for a busy and exciting Holiday season ahead as Klei Co’s customer reach expands and will continue to focus on her craft of creating items that will have longevity.

“I don’t believe in making items that are simply trendy and seasonal such as mass produced items. There is so much more to appreciate about slow made items including knowing that you are directly supporting the artist and allowing them to continue to pursue their creative endeavours.”

For more information on Klei Co, visit shopkleico.com