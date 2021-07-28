New Self-Drive Birding Tours showcases best in BC scenery and habitats

A BC-based birding and nature tours company is offering local birders a new and easy way to reconnect with their avian friends.

Eagle-Eye Tours has been offering small group birding and nature tours as well as expedition cruises for over 20 years. Though they are renowned for their tours and cruises all over the world, their new Self-Drive Birding Tours can be enjoyed close to home.

“Eagle-Eye launched self-drive guided bird tours in BC (as) an alternative to group transport for those keen to travel,” said Eagle-Eye Tours in an email to Daily Hive. “Designed for lifetime birders or those that eyed their feeders during lockdown, guests of the new tour format will see world-class scenery and diverse habitats.”

Self-Drive Birding Tours are COVID-19 safe and include an expert guide who will meet participants at all tour location points in their own vehicle. Masks are recommended in indoor public spaces and there is an optional take-out for lunch and dinner or dine on your own.

The next BC Self-drive: Lower Mainland Shorebird Migration tour runs from August 22 to August 24, 2021 and begins and ends in Vancouver. Stops on the tour includes the Fraser River estuary and delta which Eagle-Eye Tours describes a great area for shorebirds.

“With huge expanses of tidal mudflats, bogs, and marshes, (the area) is recognized as an Important Bird Area owing to its diverse habitats and the huge numbers of migrating and wintering waterbirds,” explains Eagle-Eye Tours. “Shorebird migration is in full swing in August as Arctic breeding shorebirds head south. Boundary Bay is a key refuelling site for shorebirds heading further south.

“On this birding tour, we explore the marshes, wetlands and coastal mudflats of the Fraser River delta, and our daily itinerary will be determined by tides and recent sightings of target species.”

The BC Self-drive: Lower Mainland Shorebird Migration tour from August 22 to August 24, 2021 is led by Yousif Attiahas, who has worked and volunteered for many organizations all over North America, including work on various programs for Bird Studies Canada.

Other Self-Drive Birding Tour routes include Vancouver to Bella Coola, Parksville to Tofino, and several trips around the Lower Mainland. For more information on upcoming dates and to register, visit Eagle-Eye Tours online.