Man spotted riding e-scooter on Highway 1 in Metro Vancouver

A Metro Vancouver driver captured shocking dashcam video this week showing a man riding an e-scooter in the left lane of Highway 1.

The driver saw the scooter rider on Wednesday cruising just to the right of the HOV lane in Burquitlam. He merges into the middle lane, hesitating as vehicles make room for him by the end of the video.

The clip was recorded just before 8 pm on August 21 in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 approaching Willingdon overpass, the driver told Daily Hive.

“Best estimate, the scooter rider had taken the Grandview Highway HOV on-ramp placing them in the centre lane,” the driver said. “When the scooter rider noticed their mistake you can see in the rear view camera angle as [he] immediately [tries] to take the Willingdon off-ramp. Whether he made it safely is undetermined as I had continued on my way out of view.”

The driver uploaded the footage to Reddit, captioning the moment “”Darwin Award recipient spotted on [Highway 1] yesterday.” Commenters were quick to jump on the post with opinions on the e-scooter rider.

“E-scooter riders are not beating the allegations!” one said.

“Bud probably just following his Google maps,” another said.

“When she says her parents aren’t home but you don’t have a license yet,” a third joked.

Daily Hive has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and Burnaby RCMP about the incident, but we haven’t heard back yet.