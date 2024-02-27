It’s not often you get all of Victoria’s biggest bands together in one room.

But Dylan Willows has the power to do that.

Announced Tuesday morning, Current Swell, Jon and Roy, Miina, Jesse Roper (via video link), and Vince Vaccaro, among others, will come together in celebration of the popular radio host of the morning show at The Zone.

Last week, Willows announced his decision to step down in an emotional on-air announcement. Willows is battling a rare form of eye cancer for the second time in his life, and, unfortunately, his recent battle is progressing at a serious rate.

The tribute show is a culmination of some of Victoria’s best bands, but mostly a testament to Willows’ contributions to arts and culture in the city.

“I’m touched that Miina will be a part of it. It’s powerful to see so many awesome musicians step forward to make this event as special as the man we will be celebrating,” Miina lead singer Laura Mitic told Daily Hive.

“A cancer diagnosis brings so much pain but I believe the goal of this evening is to also bring joy and love to the community that Dylan dedicated his heart to — the musicians, the music industry and the music lovers — and to shine a light on Dylan’s life, his many successes and his legacy going forward.”

From Willows’ position as director of The Zone’s Band of the Month program to co-founding VIC Fest in 2011 to co-owning the Capital Ballroom until 2019, he has had his hand in propping up the music community at a local level for close to two decades. He is that familiar voice waking you up every morning, or introducing the next band at a music festival.

Willows is truly the unsung hero of the Victoria music scene.

“We’re a much better city with a him in it,” the organizer of the show, Stephen Franke, told Daily Hive. “There’s been such an outpouring of love for him in the city, and everybody was eager to join the show.”

Franke said he and Willows have known each other for over 15 years. Franke manages bands such as Current Swell, Jon and Roy, and Miina through his management company, Blue Heron Music.

“We met around 2008, when I was managing Jon and Roy and we were finishing one of their records,” he said. “Dylan and I became friends right away. We hit it off and did a lot of events around the city, including the [Jon and Roy] holiday special. He never missed one.”

To honour his contributions to the music scene and to Victoria, this celebration concert at the Royal Theatre will take place on Tuesday, March 19, with proceeds going towards supporting the Willows family.

“This concert in his honour lets him know that musicians and music fans in Victoria are still listening,” the event reads. “[The concert] is a way for everyone he touched to say thank you for two decades of service and commitment to the community.”

Ticket prices start at $34.75 and will go on sale at 11 am on Thursday, February 29.

Dylan Willows Celebration with guests

Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

When: Tuesday, March 19

Tickets: $34.75, on sale at 11 am, Thursday, February 29; purchase here

