A day after a wild video of a violent dual-blade attack at a Vancouver gas station was made public, one man has been criminally charged.

The incident took place at an Esso gas station in East Vancouver on Hastings Street near Boundary Road.

A 61-year-old man has been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with one count of aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats, and operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public.

Vancouver police have revealed that the suspect who has been charged in connection to the dual-blade attack is Leslie Dale Chudek. The attack took place on Wednesday just before 6:30 am.

Video showed a man with two blades, later determined to be a knife and a machete, essentially chasing victims around the gas station.

Police said that a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and back and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also reportedly punched another victim.

Chudek will remain in custody till his next court appearance.

“Really screwed up”

One of the apparent victims of the incident who lives across the street reached out to Daily Hive via social media.

“I was the guy on the ground uninjured. Really screwed up sequence of events,” he said.

“The gentleman coming out of the Tim Hortons with his coffee was just heading to his truck parked on the street. Then the van just swerved deliberately into the man.”

He added that the van sent the man flying 10 feet into the air.

“After we were all trying to help the man and call 911 he grabbed two knife looking things out of the van and came running at me from behind. He swung at me and took my hat off.”

After that, he grabbed a garbage can to defend himself.

“I just hope the man who got hit and stabbed is alright.”