"Hugely disappointed": Canada's largest drone show cancelled completely

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After a giant holiday drone show set to light up Canada Place on Friday night was cancelled last minute, organizers said that there won’t be a show tonight either.

“Last night’s drone show was cancelled due to unexpected signal interference,” organizers told Daily Hive. Now, the show scheduled for Saturday, December 3, at 6 pm has also been cancelled for the same reason.

Billed as the country’s biggest drone show, the free 10-minute holiday show at 6 pm was supposed to feature 300 drones moving in synchronization to tell a special holiday story, and is part of this year’s Christmas at Canada Place.

Best Buy Canada and its co-creator of the drone show, North Star, shared statements following the cancellation.

“We’re heartbroken to have had to cancel the drone show,” said Best Buy.

“Our co-creators and North America’s leading experts in this field – North Star – advised that the drones were unable to fly safely due to unexpected signal interference.”

“While we’re hugely disappointed, safety of course will always be our number one priority. We hope all visitors had a chance to enjoy the other attractions at Canada Place.”

President and CEO of North Star Jeff Clarmo said “the problem was caused by communication issues that disturbed the signals our drones needed to receive to fly a safe show.”

“We believe it was primarily the marine service, but there was other unforeseen interference as well that we picked up on the night. These conditions were not apparent to us on a preshow site visit or during our preparation,” he said.

“We are as disappointed by this outcome as our audience. “

You might also like: First night of Canada's largest drone show cancelled last minute in Vancouver

Heartbroken family shares desperate plea for return of missing toy

Abandoned cars worsened snowstorm chaos: BC Trucking Association

Attendees would have seen the giant aerial light display in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

Bright Skies was set to be part of the annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver.

You can still celebrate the holidays, though! Christmas attractions will take over the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point Canada Place from December 2, 2022, to January 2, 2023, from 8 am to 11 pm daily.

When: December 2, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free