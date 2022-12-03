First night of Canada's largest drone show cancelled last minute in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A giant holiday drone show scheduled over Canada Place on Friday night was cancelled after the slated show time over tech issues.

Billed as the country’s biggest drone show, the free 10-minute holiday show at 6 pm was supposed to feature 300 drones moving in synchronization to tell a special holiday story, and is part of this year’s Christmas at Canada Place.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Canada Place said the “unfortunate decision” had to be made to cancel the show because of “an exceptionally high amount of unforeseen interference that is impacting the drones ability to fly safely.”

“We are as disappointed as you are and we sincerely apologize.”

A second evening of the drone show is still scheduled for Saturday, December 3.

Attendees will be able to see the giant aerial light display in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

Bright Skies is part of the annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver.

Free Christmas attractions will be taking over the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point Canada Place from December 2, 2022, to January 2, 2023, from 8 am to 11 pm daily.

When: December 2 and 3 2022

Time: 6 pm (show runs for roughly 10 minutes)

Where: Viewable in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

Admission: Free

When: December 2, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free