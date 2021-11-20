BC announces nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases entering weekend
BC health officials announced 497 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 214,636.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 358 individuals are currently in hospital, 109 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- BC declares provincial state of emergency after devastating floods, mudslides
- BC introduces legislation to protect hospitals, schools, vaccination clinics from protests
- Canada changes testing requirements for short international trips beginning November 30
Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 138 new cases, 1,244 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 64 new cases, 511 total active cases
- Interior Health: 146 new cases, 657 total active cases
- Northern Health: 78 new cases, 498 total active cases
- Island Health: 71 new cases, 454 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 56 total active cases
There have been three COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,293 deaths in BC. This includes one death in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Northern Health.
To date, 90.8% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87% have received their second dose.
From November 11 to November 17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.5% of cases, and from November 4 to November 17, they accounted for 70.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (November 11 to November 17) – Total 2,853
- Not vaccinated: 1,564 (54.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 135 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,154 (40.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 4 to 17) – Total 325
- Not vaccinated: 200 (61.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 29 (8.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 96 (29.5%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 11 to November 17)
- Not vaccinated: 203.3
- Partially vaccinated: 57.8
- Fully vaccinated: 26.2
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 4 to 17)
- Not vaccinated: 41.7
- Partially vaccinated: 18.6
- Fully vaccinated: 2.1