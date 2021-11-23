Drivers can be fined for non-essential travel on certain BC highways

Non-essential travel on certain BC highways could lead to a hefty fine for drivers.

That’s the message from the RCMP’s BC Highway Patrol as a reminder that some provincial highways are only open on a limited basis.

Last week, the provincial government announced new travel restrictions to keep drivers off damaged highways while assessment and repairs are underway.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said during a live news conference that drivers should only be on the road to transport essential goods such as food, water, fuel, and medical or agricultural supplies. Impacted highways include Highway 99, Highway 7, and Highway 3.

BC Highway Patrol says that “road checks are in place on all affected highways, and you may be turned back if your travel is not essential.”

Drivers who fail to comply with travel restrictions, disobey the direction of a police officer, fail to stop or provide information, or are belligerent or abusive to an official can face fines starting at $230 per offence.

“If we all work together, it will serve to get supplies to those in urgent need and allow the rebuilding of our important highway network,” says Chief Superintendent Holly Turton in a statement.

“Please be safe and follow the direction of police officers and traffic control personnel who are doing their job to keep all motorists safe.”

What qualifies as essential travel?

Here is a complete list of reasons that qualify as essential travel and are exempted from the order:

Commercially transporting goods

Transporting food, water, fuel, gasoline, personal hygiene, sanitation, and cleaning products, or healthcare and pharmaceutical supplies

Transporting livestock, agricultural, or seafood products/supplies

Responding to emergencies, including search and rescue

Evacuations

Urgent medical treatment

Highway repair or maintenance

Transporting essential personnel

Returning to a person’s own principal residence

Indigenous people exercising treaty rights

With files from Megan Devlin