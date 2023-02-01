NewsTransportationUrbanized

Road block: New BC drivers trying to get their learners are out of luck

Feb 1 2023, 7:00 pm
Road block: New BC drivers trying to get their learners are out of luck
Bad news if you’re a new driver trying to get your learners in BC, ICBC has stated that knowledge test machines are down across the province.

ICBC is calling impacted customers to rebook, and the insurance company is “sorry for the inconvenience.”

It hasn’t shared much about the issue, just that it is “experiencing an issue with our knowledge test machines, and teams are working on a fix.”

All knowledge tests have been cancelled for the day.

According to some online tweets, the issues have persisted for BC drivers trying to get their learners since at least yesterday.

Another person theorized that ICBC was hacked, which Daily Hive cannot corroborate.

Did someone hack @ICBC? Its machines are down, and they don’t inform people about it,” the tweet reads.

Another Twitter user joked, “can my friend just pay cash for license then?”

Good luck with that.

We’ve reached out to ICBC for more information, but it looks like hopeful BC drivers who expected to get their learner’s licence might be waiting for a while.

