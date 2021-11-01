Dress for Success Vancouver is hosting the 9th annual Success Luncheon on Wednesday, November 3rd at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.

They are a registered charity aiming to empower women to achieve financial independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Since March 2020, Dress for Success Vancouver has served 1,758 women. The organization has changed the lives of thousands and contributed over $1 billion to the economic wellbeing of our city and province.