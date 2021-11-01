Vancouver's Dress for Success Luncheon will help uplift and empower women
Dress for Success Vancouver is hosting the 9th annual Success Luncheon on Wednesday, November 3rd at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.
They are a registered charity aiming to empower women to achieve financial independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
Since March 2020, Dress for Success Vancouver has served 1,758 women. The organization has changed the lives of thousands and contributed over $1 billion to the economic wellbeing of our city and province.
In partnership with Boughton Law, this annual Luncheon celebrates the Dress for Success Vancouver community of sponsors, supporters, ambassadors and champions.
This year, the event will feature guests with a variety of backgrounds and lived experiences.
The featured guest will be Eileen Park Robertson, the founder of Anecdotia, a production agency focused exclusively on racial, social, and climate justice storytelling.
She will share her experience standing in solidarity with marginalized communities, fighting for, educating, and calling for systemic change in culture, media, and government.
We will also hear from host Angela Sterritt, a CBC journalist from the Gitxsan Nation, whose column ‘Reconcile This’ tackles the tensions between Indigenous people and institutions in British Columbia.
Also, Inspiration Award Winner, Vivian Liu will share her story of overcoming challenges to get to Canada and how Dress for Success Vancouver inspired her journey towards becoming a licensed social worker.
Last but not least, Dress for Success Vancouver Executive Director and Chair of the Dress for Success Canada Foundation, Amy Robichaud will make an appearance.
“The Success Luncheon is an exciting opportunity to bring together corporate and individual champions and feature the work of our staff and volunteers while celebrating the women we have empowered into financial independence,” says Robichaud.
The theme of the luncheon this year is ‘Uplift.’
“After the setbacks and strife that we and our clients have persevered through over the last 18 months, the ‘Uplift’ theme feels perfect. We are coming together, virtually and in person, to make possible our continued support of resilient women who lift us up and allow us to lift others. On Nov 3, we celebrate our community,” she said.
Additionally, for the first time ever, the event will feature a Boutique Market shopping experience featuring jewelry, luxury fashion, home goods and gifts.
The guests will also be invited to try their luck with the wall of wine, take an updated headshot, and purchase raffle tickets.