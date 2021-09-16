This swimwear line wants all women to feel comfortable in their own bodies



Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

This Vancouver-based bathing suit brand is aiming to change the way women feel about swimwear one suit at a time.

Beth Richards, founder of Beth Richards Design Inc. was inspired to make this swimwear line because she wanted to inspire strong women everywhere to feel good in what they wear.

As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Beth Richards about beauty, femininity and self-empowerment in her swimwear line.

Vancity has been supporting local businesses like Beth Richards Design Inc. with different programs. Now until Sept 30, Vancity enviro™ Visa* cardholders will earn 1.5x the rewards points at select businesses through the Load Up on Local program. To learn more, visit vancity.com/local

“When I started this brand I had no idea how it would shape my ideas of beauty, femininity and self-empowerment and the complicated relationship most of us have with ourselves. Swimwear is a next-to-skin garment that for many is a reminder of how we feel about what we see in the mirror,” said Richards in an interview with the Daily Hive.

“Perhaps you haven’t reached the health goals you were hoping for, or things have changed because of a child or have a scar from a traumatic accident. Whatever the issue, I want to provide women with options that are quality, fit well, will stand the test of time and ultimately, make them feel like the goddesses they are.”

She said that it’s important for her brand to reflect her ideas on creating inspirational imagery of women that is still sexy and feminine but also non-exploitative of the female body.

“All our models are over the age of 19 and it’s a core value that we celebrate women’s beauty and not objectify her.”

“The most rewarding part of what I do is seeing a client cringe in front of the mirror and completely transform before my eyes and leave feeling empowered and confident, not to mention excited to go to the beach,” said Richards.

She wants her clients to rely on her from season to season to deliver something they love that will last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BETH RICHARDS (@bethrichards)

Beth Richards Design Inc. sells swimwear, swimming apparel like coverups and footwear on their website.

The company is also committed to being sustainable and ethically made, which Richards said was not the norm when they started 10 years ago.

She also said the same goes for women being comfortable with their own bodies, and body-positive designs.

” I wanted to really showcase swimwear for women made by women outside of the male gaze.”

“Also being from Canada I wanted to create something that felt elevated and fashionable as we are so known for being lifestyle-type products. I’m proud to be sold worldwide in some of the most prestigious boutiques,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BETH RICHARDS (@bethrichards)

Eventually, Richards hopes that Beth Richards Design Inc. becomes the premier destination for swimwear in Canada.

She said that her strong community of female customers has helped her along the way to success.

“I hope they can see the authenticity in what I do. I am trying to move swimwear forward in a meaningful, sophisticated and innovative way – and cut suits to a woman’s body that are flattering and functional that empower her to live her best life and create wonderful memories.”