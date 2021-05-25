Drake rented a massive NFL stadium after winning Artist of the Decade award

Drake celebrated his Artist of the Decade Award in the Drak-est way possible: renting out a 70,000-capacity NFL stadium for a dinner party.

On Sunday, the Toronto rapper was presented with the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which celebrated his last 10 years of music atop the charts.

According to Variety, Drake rented out the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

Drake hosted a dinner held at the 50-yard line with a slew of A-list guests who included the likes of DK Khaled, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, SZA, and fellow Torontonian The Weeknd.

“Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife,” Drake wrote on Instagram along with photos of the event.

