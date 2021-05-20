With Raptors' season done, Drake joins Lakers' bandwagon (VIDEO)

Keeping track of Drake’s favourite basketball teams is like keeping track of the fashion industry: you can never really tell what the next trend will be, but you can guarantee there will be something front and centre to talk about.

On Wednesday night’s 7th vs. 8th seed play-in game, Drake was courtside and, well, doing what Drake is known to do at a basketball game: clapping, cheering, and being talked about on the internet.

He was accompanied by actor Michael B. Jordan.

There are a few things that will never change about Drake’s true basketball fandom: the Toronto Raptors and Kentucky Wildcats are his two “ride-or-die” teams at the pro and college level, as he’s shown time and time again.

It appeared that for last night at least, his allegiances were with Los Angeles. On an incredible three-pointer from James late in the fourth quarter, Drake was now maskless and excited about, well, exciting basketball things.

BRON HUGE THREE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MmbwXTPGNz — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2021

But Warriors-Lakers has got to be a weird spot for Drake.

On the one hand, you’ve got his longtime friend LeBron James, a staple of the game. It’s LeBron in LA, of course, the entertainers like that!

But Drake also appears to have a Steph Curry tattoo. Despite a very public taunting of Steph using his father Dell’s Raptors jersey in the 2019 Finals, Drake also has a friendship with Curry and shouted him out with the line, “I been Steph Curry with the shot” on his 2014 hit 0 to 100 / The Catch Up.

Curry and Drake both grew up in Toronto, although the former just for a couple-year stint while his dad was playing in the NBA.

Here’s to Drake being courtside in Toronto at a Raptors game sometime soon so we can stop speculating about whether he has moved on from his role with the team as a global ambassador.