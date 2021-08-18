Drake says his hair has grown in "weird" after having COVID-19

Drake says COVID-19 is to blame for his “weird” hairline.

The Canadian rapper has been sporting a heart-shaped cutout in his hairline for the past year but admits the virus made it grow weird.

After sharing a photo of himself in an Instagram story this week, a Drake fan page remarked, “that heart is stressed,” which resulted in a response from the 34-year-old rapper.

“I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again,” said Drake with a laughing emoji .”It’s coming back, don’t diss.”

According to a May study from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, hair loss is an unexpected side effect of COVID-19. An effect called telogen effluvium occurs and results in the body shutting down unnecessary hair activity in response to stress from the virus.