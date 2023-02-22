"Dragons' Den" is hosting a casting call in Vancouver this weekend

Dragons’ Den is returning for a new season in 2023, and producers are coming to Vancouver this weekend in search of the next big “thing” in business.

The show is hosting open auditions on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, from 10 am to 5 pm at CBC Vancouver at 700 Hamilton Street.

Not only is this an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to appear on the hugely popular CBC TV show, but you may even get a chance to pitch your businesses to “the Dragons,” a panel of successful and wealthy Canadian business moguls.

“We can’t wait to see the incredible innovation and great ideas our Canadian entrepreneurs have to present,” said Dragons’ Den producers online.

As well as filling out an online form, entrepreneurs must film and upload a 30- to 60-second elevator pitch.

Successful applicants will have a chance to pitch their business and possibly earn real investment from the Dragons’. Now that’s a worthy investment of your time.

Dragons’ Den is also holding casting calls in Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

When: February 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: CBC Vancouver – 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Register: Online