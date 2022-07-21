RuPaul's Drag Race champion performing in Vancouver next week

Ooh la la, Vancouver drag fans! Get ready because the one and only Violet Chachki is coming to town.

The queen, who was crowned the Season 7 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is performing at the Vogue Theatre on Saturday, July 30 as part of her ongoing A Lot More Me tour.

Chachki will perform two shows at 7 pm and 10 pm, and tickets are on sale now.

A Lot More Me serves up a melange of drag, fashion, burlesque and circus. The tour recently completed a sold-out run throughout Europe.

Chachki was named “one of the most powerful Drag Queens in America” by New York Magazine in 2019. And that same year she became the first drag queen to ever attend the Met Gala.

Along with appearing in fashion campaigns for brands like Moschino, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Chachki retains her status as one of the most popular drag performers in the world with over two million social media followers.

The international drag star recently released the single “Mistress Violet” with pop singer Allie X, a track fans can most likely expect to hear live in concert.

The tour, which is named after Chachki’s 2019 burlesque album, is stopping in a number of other Canadian cities, including Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Victoria, and Calgary.

When: July 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

With files from Al Sciola