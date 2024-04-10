Sitting atop the Customs House building on Government Street is a $6.9 million Victoria penthouse for sale with stunning panoramic views of Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

It’s a single-family apartment spanning 5,599 square feet across one level, featuring an underground garage, sauna, gym, and maintenance fees of $2,951, with an average price per square foot of $1,250.

The 888 Government Street penthouse offers unparalleled views of the Olympic Mountains and the city skyline. Inside, the space is open, bright, and modern, with high ceilings and large windows bathing you in natural light.

The kitchen is a mix of modern and classic features, featuring Italian cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a custom wine storage space. The primary suite includes a private balcony, an ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms offer comfort for guests.

Entertaining is easy in the spacious living and dining area, which opens onto a balcony for amazing indoor-outdoor living. A private rooftop terrace is a fantastic place to relax and enjoy the city.

Amenities such as concierge service, parking, a gym, and storage are available, and the penthouse’s central location allows easy access to dining, culture, and outdoor activities.

This Customs House penthouse offers a unique perspective on urban living in Victoria, blending modern comfort with city convenience.

