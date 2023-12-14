Port Coquitlam adds free underground parking to support downtown businesses

Earlier this month, the City of Port Coquitlam added 57 vehicle parking stalls to its downtown area in an effort to support local businesses in the area.

The new public parking is located on McAllister Avenue between Shaughnessy Street and Maple Street in partnership with Samz Pub.

This public parking is underground and free of charge.

New signs have been installed to inform visitors of the parking options in the area.

“We continue to improve parking options to increase the vibrancy of the downtown and strengthen the local economy by offering easier access to local businesses,” said Mayor Brad West in a statement.

“By providing more free parking options, we are reducing barriers and adding a more positive experience for residents and visitors to visit downtown Port Coquitlam. We look forward to announcing more downtown parking options in the upcoming months, as we also create new spaces for shopping, dining and entertainment.”

This is part of the municipal government’s broader strategy of revitalizing its city centre and to support businesses, which includes new and improved public spaces in the area.