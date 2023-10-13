The City of Vancouver is hoping to see $3.8 million in new funding from the provincial government to support the continuation and improvement of its public washroom facilities within the Downtown Eastside.

These facilities mainly cater to individuals experiencing homelessness in the area, as an individual health safety measure and to help promote street cleanliness.

The new provincial funding would be used to support and improve washroom operations for one year starting January 2024 or April 2024, depending on whether the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) approves a three-month extension of public washroom funding it previously granted to the City.

Without an extension of the use of the remaining funds from UBCM, currently set to expire at the end of December 2023, the provincial funding would kick in at the very start of 2024.

“The loss of these programs would increase costs associated with street cleaning/sanitation and negatively impact the community, individuals needing access to washrooms and supports, as well as the peers benefiting from the employment created through the program,” state City staff.

If the provincial government provides the funding, $1.55 million would go towards operating the portable washroom trailer at the Astoria Hotel, $800,000 would go towards the “Comfort Stations” at the corner of Main Street and Hastings Street and at Victory Square, and $400,000 would go towards the Indoor Attendant Program at 144 East Hastings Street.

Another $1.05 million would go towards the operational costs of existing automated public toilet facilities, including $350,000 towards the facility at Pigeon Park and $700,000 for two new attendant programs for such facilities.

Vancouver City Council is expected to approve the formal request to the provincial government next week.

A recent report summarizing the homeless count conducted earlier in 2023 suggests there are now over 4,800 people who identify as experiencing homeless in Metro Vancouver, representing a 32% increase since 2020.