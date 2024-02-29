Artistic rendering of the new Douglas College student housing and academic building at 808 Royal Avenue, New Westminster. (Stantec Architecture/Douglas College)

Major construction activity is now underway on a substantial expansion of Douglas College’s campus in downtown New Westminster.

The provincial government first confirmed the project in Summer 2022, including the allocation of significant provincial funding at that juncture.

This will be a mixed-use complex replacing the post-secondary institution’s surface vehicle parking lot at 808 Royal Avenue — immediately west of the existing campus and just a five-minute walk from SkyTrain New Westminster Station.

A 20-storey building will contain 368 student housing beds in both private and traditional communal student residence layouts.

Attached to the student residence building will be an 11-storey base podium with an academic space expansion of over 200,000 sq ft with more than 30 classrooms, six computer labs, study and leisure spaces, and faculty and staff offices. A portion of the student residence volume will be built over the academic space expansion. Stantec Architecture is behind the project’s design.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

“One of the biggest challenges facing students today is finding a safe, secure and affordable place to live close to campus,” said Premier David Eby in a statement today.

“That’s why our government is building new student housing at an unprecedented pace, including the very first student residence at Douglas College. This integrated student housing and academic building — the largest-ever provincial capital investment that includes student housing — will allow students to live where they learn and significantly reduce pressure on the local rental market.”

The project carries a total cost of about $293 million, with the provincial government providing over $202 million and the post-secondary institution covering the remainder of more than $90 million.

Construction is expected to reach completion in Summer 2027, with students moving into the student residences just in time for the Fall semester in September 2027.

“The construction of 808 Royal upholds our vision to foster an even more vibrant campus community, enriching the Douglas College student experience for years to come. This project will give hundreds of students a place to call home on campus as they pursue their studies to adapt, innovate and lead in this changing world,” said Kathy Denton, the president of Douglas College.

According to the provincial government, its housing plan commits over $2 billion towards helping post-secondary institutions across BC achieve 12,000 beds of on-campus student housing. So far, nearly 7,800 student beds are complete or underway.