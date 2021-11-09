$22 million upgrade to make Douglas College campus buildings more green

Douglas College is proceeding with a major building upgrade of its Coquitlam campus, located next to SkyTrain Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station, to improve energy efficiency.

Construction has begun on a $22-million replacement of the envelope of buildings A and B, which will provide better insulation, solar shading, air tightness, as well as larger windows allowing more natural light.

This includes new walls, windows, canopies, and a rain screen cladding system.

These upgrades will reduce energy use for indoor lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation, saving up to 325,000 kilowatt hours per year — equivalent to reducing the average energy use of 30 Canadian households annually.

“As a leading post-secondary institution, Douglas College is active in our responsibility to provide environmental leadership,” said Kayoko Takeuchi, Douglas College vice-president of administrative services and CFO, in a statement.

“We are committed to pursuing initiatives that demonstrably reduce the College’s environmental impact like this envelope renovation at our Coquitlam Campus.”

Most of the project’s funding is being provided by the provincial government, with a contribution from the post-secondary institution.

Douglas College is also pursuing a major expansion of its campus in downtown New Westminster, where it is proposing to build an 18-storey tower at 808 Royal Avenue. It would entail 121,000 sq ft of student housing and 217,000 sq ft of academic space.