Ever wanted to know how luxuriously our political leaders live?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has just put his Etobicoke home on the market, and we can’t help but take a peek at the plush six-bedroom house that features his-and-hers walk-in closets and a backyard pool.

Monica Thapar with Snobar Realty Group put Ford’s home on the market Thursday, she confirmed to Daily Hive over the phone. It has an asking prices of $3.2 million.

“The home is great for entertaining, and ideal for a large family,” she said.

The 6 Tettenhall Road property is “everything you would expect from an executive’s residence,” the listing says.

It 4,500 square feet of living space, and the largest bedroom boasts twin walk-in closets, an ensuite bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the pool. The other four bedrooms on the upper level all have walk-in closets too, and share two semi-ensuite bathrooms.

The main level features hardwood floors and pinkish-taupe stone tiles in the kitchen. The cabinetry is a rich brown wood punctuated with stainless steel appliances and dark granite countertops.

It’s located in the Princess Anne Manor neighbourhood in the west end of Toronto, close to schools and St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

Ford shared the home with spouse Karla Ford and at least one of his adult daughters through the COVID-19 pandemic — with the daughter famously sheering off Ford’s excess hair when salons remained closed.

The premier told the Toronto Star that he plans on moving into his late mother’s home, and he’s selling his current one because his daughters are all moving out and getting married.

The Tettenhall Road home has been the site of several protests over the premier’s policies, and last year a man with a butcher’s knife was arrested outside the home after slashing tires on the street.

Perhaps things will quieten down once the premier moves on.