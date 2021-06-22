Man with butcher's knife arrested outside of Premier Doug Ford's home

A man allegedly yelled threats while wielding a butcher’s knife outside Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s home Monday night.

Toronto police allege the 44-year-old man slashed multiple tires on nearby vehicles before approaching the premier’s Etobicoke home just before 6 pm.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer who is part of Ford’s security detail was on site and arrested the man.

“The Premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved,” Ford’s office said in a statement.

The OPP has handed the case over to Toronto police, who say the man is facing charges related to mischief and possessing a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath shared her sympathy for Ford over the incident.

“This is such horrifying news. My thoughts are with Doug and his family,” she tweeted.